Previous
Pits Area by pcoulson
Photo 2292

Pits Area

The pits area of our model flying club, on a lovely day for flying
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Love this. My son in law does this too. He belongs to a club in Aldridge.
August 30th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It’s an interesting activity to watch.
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise