Previous
Photo 2292
Pits Area
The pits area of our model flying club, on a lovely day for flying
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3983
photos
85
followers
16
following
627% complete
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th August 2024 2:17pm
Tags
hobby.
,
model rc aircraft
Lesley
ace
Love this. My son in law does this too. He belongs to a club in Aldridge.
August 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
It’s an interesting activity to watch.
August 30th, 2024
