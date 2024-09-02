Previous
Closeup Pistil by pcoulson
Photo 2295

Closeup Pistil

The pistil usually located in the center of the flower is made up of three parts: the stigma, style, and ovary
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
An amazing close-up, Peter! Great detail and lovely light and shadow! Fav
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise