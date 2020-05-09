Sign up
Photo 774
Sweet Star Magnolia
Fun with Flowers :)
9th May 2020
9th May 20
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1139
photos
302
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st May 2020 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
magnolia
Julie Ryan
Love the contrast and colors
May 10th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice against the pink
May 10th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
May 10th, 2020
