Tip Toe Through the Tulips by pdulis
Tip Toe Through the Tulips

Tiptoe through the window
By the window, that is where I'll be
Come tiptoe through the tulips with me
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones ace
Wow...This is such a charming photo!
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And I will sing along with you !!! Such a great pov and scenic view with the sweet little girl amongst all the tulips ! fav
April 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
April 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Very sweet.
April 19th, 2024  
