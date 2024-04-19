Sign up
Previous
Photo 2215
Tip Toe Through the Tulips
Tiptoe through the window
By the window, that is where I'll be
Come tiptoe through the tulips with me
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th April 2024 11:56am
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
gloria jones
ace
Wow...This is such a charming photo!
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And I will sing along with you !!! Such a great pov and scenic view with the sweet little girl amongst all the tulips ! fav
April 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet.
April 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Very sweet.
April 19th, 2024
