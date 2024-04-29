Previous
Spring Love by pdulis
Spring Love

Love is the flower of life, and blossoms unexpectedly ...
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the couple. I love the natural framing.
April 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A charming image.
April 30th, 2024  
