Photo 2225
Spring Love
Love is the flower of life, and blossoms unexpectedly ...
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Tags
love
,
spring
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the couple. I love the natural framing.
April 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A charming image.
April 30th, 2024
