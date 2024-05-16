Previous
Electric Dandylion by pdulis
Photo 2242

Electric Dandylion

Be like a dandelion. Whenever they fall apart, they start again. Have hope.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli ace
Wow, so philosophical these days :)
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise