Previous
Photo 2242
Electric Dandylion
Be like a dandelion. Whenever they fall apart, they start again. Have hope.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2607
photos
348
followers
49
following
614% complete
View this month »
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th May 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weed
,
dandylion
Zilli
ace
Wow, so philosophical these days :)
May 17th, 2024
