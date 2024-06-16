Previous
Kawartha Lakes Sunrise Fishing by pdulis
Kawartha Lakes Sunrise Fishing

The beauty of a sunrise is a testament to the wonders of nature and the handiwork of God
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Awesome sunrise capture
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
So clam and peaceful. Best way to start the day.
June 17th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely sunrise!
June 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great sunrise photo.
June 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
June 17th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Gorgeous, man.
June 17th, 2024  
