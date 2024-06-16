Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2273
Kawartha Lakes Sunrise Fishing
The beauty of a sunrise is a testament to the wonders of nature and the handiwork of God
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2638
photos
341
followers
49
following
622% complete
View this month »
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th June 2024 4:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
boat
,
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
,
kawartha
Corinne C
ace
Awesome sunrise capture
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So clam and peaceful. Best way to start the day.
June 17th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely sunrise!
June 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great sunrise photo.
June 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
June 17th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Gorgeous, man.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close