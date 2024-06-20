Previous
Sunrise Birds by pdulis
Sunrise Birds

If you want to be reminded of the love of the creator, just watch the sunrise...
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

*lynn ace
so beautiful
June 20th, 2024  
KV ace
What a great quote for this beautiful shot!
June 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful sunrise.
June 20th, 2024  
