Previous
Photo 2276
Bull Frog Love
Well, the frog finally got Rosie :)
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th June 2024 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
,
bull
Zilli
ace
LOL! Love it
June 19th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome find and moment!
June 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
You are amazing!!!!! An incredible moment wow!!
June 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so cute!
June 19th, 2024
