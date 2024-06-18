Sign up
Previous
Photo 2275
Cottage Life
In a simple and a peaceful cottage with a beautiful view, you will not be dreaming about the palaces, because you already have a perfect thing!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2640
photos
340
followers
49
following
623% complete
View this month »
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th June 2024 5:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
cottage
,
ontario
,
balsam
Mark St Clair
ace
Gorgeous!
June 18th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely
June 18th, 2024
