Cottage Life by pdulis
Cottage Life

In a simple and a peaceful cottage with a beautiful view, you will not be dreaming about the palaces, because you already have a perfect thing!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mark St Clair
Gorgeous!
June 18th, 2024  
Wendy
Lovely
June 18th, 2024  
