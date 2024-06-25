Previous
Love Locks by pdulis
Photo 2282

Love Locks

A love lock or love padlock is a padlock that couples lock to a bridge, fence, gate, monument, or similar public fixture to symbolize their love
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely colors and texture
June 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
It's a beautiful shot. Well done.
June 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice find. I haven’t seen so many before.
June 26th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
So many different locks and colors.... are you in Paris?
June 26th, 2024  
KWind ace
Great centre lock!
June 26th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool. That's a lot of locks.
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise