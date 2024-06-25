Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2282
Love Locks
A love lock or love padlock is a padlock that couples lock to a bridge, fence, gate, monument, or similar public fixture to symbolize their love
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2647
photos
342
followers
49
following
625% complete
View this month »
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th June 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
love
,
locks
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely colors and texture
June 26th, 2024
Wendy
ace
It's a beautiful shot. Well done.
June 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice find. I haven’t seen so many before.
June 26th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So many different locks and colors.... are you in Paris?
June 26th, 2024
KWind
ace
Great centre lock!
June 26th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool. That's a lot of locks.
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close