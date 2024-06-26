Previous
Canada Geese Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2283

Canada Geese Sunrise

Canada Geese practice assortative mating, seeking out partners who are similar in size. They also stick to one mate for life, with adult birds waiting until they are at least two years old to seek out partners.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
