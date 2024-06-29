Sign up
Photo 2286
Water lily
A lily is the water's diamond
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2651
photos
342
followers
49
following
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th June 2024 11:19am
water
flower
lily
Rick
ace
Beautiful flowers and capture.
June 30th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Very beautiful
June 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
June 30th, 2024
