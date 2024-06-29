Previous
Water lily by pdulis
Photo 2286

Water lily

A lily is the water's diamond
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful flowers and capture.
June 30th, 2024  
Very beautiful
June 30th, 2024  
Gorgeous!
June 30th, 2024  
