Photo 2281
Pretty Cows
Say "cheese" boys :)
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
farm
cows
LManning (Laura)
What sweet faces! Love the light.
June 25th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
great light
June 25th, 2024
Danette Thompson
Looks like a classic painting.
June 25th, 2024
