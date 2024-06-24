Previous
Pretty Cows by pdulis
Photo 2281

Pretty Cows

Say "cheese" boys :)
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What sweet faces! Love the light.
June 25th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
great light
June 25th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a classic painting.
June 25th, 2024  
