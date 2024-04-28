Previous
Cactus by pdulis
Cactus

Cactus teaches us that every beautiful thing has a drawback, nothing is perfect.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Wonderful edit on this one
April 29th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup and texture of the cactus.
April 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture with the different lines, angles, and orb.
April 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Creative composition
April 29th, 2024  
