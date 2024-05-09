Previous
Eastern Redbud by pdulis
Eastern Redbud

The Eastern Redbud is known for the pea-like pink buds that emerge in clusters on the bark, embellishing the tree in stunning flowers.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Lovely pop of color
May 10th, 2024  
