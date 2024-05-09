Sign up
Previous
Photo 2235
Eastern Redbud
The Eastern Redbud is known for the pea-like pink buds that emerge in clusters on the bark, embellishing the tree in stunning flowers.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th May 2024 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
royal
,
garden
,
botanical
,
redbud
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Lovely pop of color
May 10th, 2024
