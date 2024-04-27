Sign up
Previous
Photo 2223
Tulip Fantasy
The tulip is a beautiful flower that blooms in many wonderful colors, most often during early spring. Red-Yellow tulips are my personal favorite!
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2588
photos
347
followers
48
following
609% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th April 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
tulips
Rick
ace
Great capture with that lighting.
April 28th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like your choice of focus and the colr
April 28th, 2024
