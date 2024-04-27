Previous
Tulip Fantasy by pdulis
Tulip Fantasy

The tulip is a beautiful flower that blooms in many wonderful colors, most often during early spring. Red-Yellow tulips are my personal favorite!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick ace
Great capture with that lighting.
April 28th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like your choice of focus and the colr
April 28th, 2024  
