Previous
Photo 2230
Gooderham Building
The Gooderham Building, also known as the Flatiron Building, is an historic office building at in downtown Toronto. It's one of the most photographed structures in the city, mostly due to its unique shape, like a flat iron :)
4th May 2024
4th May 24
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2230
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd May 2024 12:25pm
Tags
building
,
toronto
,
flatiron
,
gooderham
Mary Siegle
ace
Very nice!
May 5th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
When I saw the color of this building my eyes were drawn right to it and then I saw that you called it the "Flat Iron Building" and I was puzzled. As I kept reading I saw that this building is in Toronto and that it isn't the Flat Iron Building in New York which is very light brown color stone. TIL that there are actually 20 Flat Iron Buildings in the world.
May 5th, 2024
