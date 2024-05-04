Previous
Gooderham Building by pdulis
Gooderham Building

The Gooderham Building, also known as the Flatiron Building, is an historic office building at in downtown Toronto. It's one of the most photographed structures in the city, mostly due to its unique shape, like a flat iron :)
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mary Siegle ace
Very nice!
May 5th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
When I saw the color of this building my eyes were drawn right to it and then I saw that you called it the "Flat Iron Building" and I was puzzled. As I kept reading I saw that this building is in Toronto and that it isn't the Flat Iron Building in New York which is very light brown color stone. TIL that there are actually 20 Flat Iron Buildings in the world.
May 5th, 2024  
