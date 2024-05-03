Previous
St James Tulips by pdulis
St James Tulips

Located steps from the St. Lawrence Market, St. James Park is a picturesque retreat that blooms with tulips in spring. Thanks to Laurie that came all the way from Australia and we met up for a photo walk of Toronto
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
KWind ace
Wonderful composition!
May 4th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
May 4th, 2024  
