Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2229
St James Tulips
Located steps from the St. Lawrence Market, St. James Park is a picturesque retreat that blooms with tulips in spring. Thanks to Laurie that came all the way from Australia and we met up for a photo walk of Toronto
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2594
photos
346
followers
49
following
610% complete
View this month »
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd May 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
james
,
st
,
spring
,
tulips
,
toronto
KWind
ace
Wonderful composition!
May 4th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close