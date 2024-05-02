Sign up
Previous
Photo 2228
Glorious Spring Walk
Blossom by blossom the spring begins...
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2593
photos
346
followers
48
following
610% complete
View this month »
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st May 2024 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
park
,
willow
,
jack
,
darling
Julie Ryan
Beautiful, I love those trees
May 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow such beautiful trees
May 3rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
It almost looks like fall but I guess here the golden tones comes from flowers.
May 3rd, 2024
Cordiander
Great colors!
May 3rd, 2024
