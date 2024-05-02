Previous
Glorious Spring Walk by pdulis
Photo 2228

Glorious Spring Walk

Blossom by blossom the spring begins...
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Julie Ryan
Beautiful, I love those trees
May 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow such beautiful trees
May 3rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
It almost looks like fall but I guess here the golden tones comes from flowers.
May 3rd, 2024  
Cordiander
Great colors!
May 3rd, 2024  
