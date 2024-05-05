Sign up
Previous
Photo 2231
Royal Bank Plaza Toronto
Clad in 24-karat gold windows, Royal Bank Plaza stands in the financial district of Toronto as an Iconic building
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2596
photos
346
followers
49
following
611% complete
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
toronto
,
rbc
Dorothy
ace
That’s a beauty!
May 6th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
So elegant!
May 6th, 2024
