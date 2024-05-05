Previous
Royal Bank Plaza Toronto by pdulis
Royal Bank Plaza Toronto

Clad in 24-karat gold windows, Royal Bank Plaza stands in the financial district of Toronto as an Iconic building
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
That’s a beauty!
May 6th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
So elegant!
May 6th, 2024  
