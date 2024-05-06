Previous
The great Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava has created in Toronto Brookfield Place, an architectural marvel, a modernist atrium of light that also manages to preserve the past.
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy ace
Amazing!
May 7th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Magnificent! And your symmetrical shot is perfect for this.
May 7th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Wow, I LOVE all of the detail, lines semi-muted color palette, focus.
May 7th, 2024  
