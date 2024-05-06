Sign up
Previous
Photo 2232
Brookfield Place
The great Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava has created in Toronto Brookfield Place, an architectural marvel, a modernist atrium of light that also manages to preserve the past.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2597
photos
346
followers
49
following
611% complete
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd May 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toronto
,
place
,
brookfield
Dorothy
ace
Amazing!
May 7th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Magnificent! And your symmetrical shot is perfect for this.
May 7th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Wow, I LOVE all of the detail, lines semi-muted color palette, focus.
May 7th, 2024
