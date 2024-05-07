Previous
Lakeside Sunrise Grasses by pdulis
Photo 2233

Lakeside Sunrise Grasses

Lakeside Sunrise Grasses is a stunning ornamental grass prized for its graceful arching habit and cascading plumes.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Lovely Peter, just lovely.
May 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is even better on black. Super!
May 8th, 2024  
amyK ace
Beautiful!
May 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super pov, light, layers
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise