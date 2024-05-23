Previous
Get Close by pdulis
Get Close

If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Shutterbug ace
This has a very nice artistic look. Love the background also.
May 24th, 2024  
Rick ace
Guess I need to try and start getting closer. Great shot.
May 24th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Mmmm. I’ll try that.
May 24th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Fun way to make your point
May 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Need to try that.
May 24th, 2024  
