Photo 2249
Get Close
If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Tags
camera
,
flower
,
peony
Shutterbug
ace
This has a very nice artistic look. Love the background also.
May 24th, 2024
Rick
ace
Guess I need to try and start getting closer. Great shot.
May 24th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Mmmm. I’ll try that.
May 24th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Fun way to make your point
May 24th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Need to try that.
May 24th, 2024
