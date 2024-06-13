Previous
Wild Grasses by pdulis
Photo 2270

Wild Grasses

Escape reality into the wild ...
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Mark St Clair ace
Nicely done!
June 14th, 2024  
JAKB ace
Absolutely LOVE this, Peter!
June 14th, 2024  
