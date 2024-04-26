Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2222
Lily Flower
A lily or a rose never pretends, and its beauty is that it is what it is.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2587
photos
347
followers
48
following
608% complete
View this month »
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th April 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lily
*lynn
ace
divine! I really like this composition
April 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous!
April 27th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Amazing!
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close