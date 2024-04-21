Previous
Creating Memories by pdulis
Creating Memories

Dream big. Pray bigger.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful capture.
April 22nd, 2024  
Dawg, you KILLED IT on this one!
April 22nd, 2024  
