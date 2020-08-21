Previous
God's Perfected Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 879

God's Perfected Sunrise

After God perfected the sunrise, he created photographers, artists, and poets to ensure his feat remained immortal ...
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! How beautiful! May I pin?
August 21st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
My sentiments entirely! Beautiful. I think of God up there with His paint palette, designing something new every day for the colours and the cloud patterns. Endless creativity.
August 21st, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot & words.
August 21st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot and lovely thought.
August 21st, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot.
August 21st, 2020  
