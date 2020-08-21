Sign up
Photo 879
God's Perfected Sunrise
After God perfected the sunrise, he created photographers, artists, and poets to ensure his feat remained immortal ...
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! How beautiful! May I pin?
August 21st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
My sentiments entirely! Beautiful. I think of God up there with His paint palette, designing something new every day for the colours and the cloud patterns. Endless creativity.
August 21st, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot & words.
August 21st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely thought.
August 21st, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shot.
August 21st, 2020
