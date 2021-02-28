Sign up
Photo 1070
Winter Fog
Toronto woke up to near-zero visibility today with dense fog patches rolling across the lake front. I just had to get out first thing in the morning and drive to our farmlands to capture this scene.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
fog
,
lake
,
ontario
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful layers in this photo!
February 28th, 2021
