Winter Fog by pdulis
Winter Fog

Toronto woke up to near-zero visibility today with dense fog patches rolling across the lake front. I just had to get out first thing in the morning and drive to our farmlands to capture this scene.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful layers in this photo!
February 28th, 2021  
