Photo 1417
Graffiti Alley
Graffiti Alley Toronto
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
graffiti
,
alley
,
toronto
,
monochrome
Roz Kwan
I really like the tones on this one. Interested in why you decided to keep that isolated bit in color though.
February 11th, 2022
