Photo 1500
Chop Sticks
Chopsticks or no chopsticks, it was the Chinese who first used knives and forks ... :)
4th May 2022
4th May 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1865
photos
393
followers
57
following
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
abstract
,
sticks
,
architectural
,
chop
So cool!
May 5th, 2022
gloria jones
Neat image
May 5th, 2022
