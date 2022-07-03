Sign up
Photo 1560
Peace Lily Flower
In almost every part of the world, the Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum Spp.) is looked upon as a sign of peace and tranquility.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
flower
peace
lily
Mags
ace
Super macro!
July 4th, 2022
Bill
ace
Really closeup shot.
July 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up
July 4th, 2022
