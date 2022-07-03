Previous
Peace Lily Flower by pdulis
Peace Lily Flower

In almost every part of the world, the Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum Spp.) is looked upon as a sign of peace and tranquility.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Super macro!
July 4th, 2022  
Really closeup shot.
July 4th, 2022  
Beautiful close up
July 4th, 2022  
