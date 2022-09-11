Sign up
Photo 1630
Chippy The Chipmunk
My little friend loves sunflower seeds
11th September 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
1995
photos
376
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th September 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chipmunk
Liz Milne
ace
What a great photo! I have a pair of little chipmunks that come after the sunflower seeds I put out.
September 12th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific shot. It looks like he has his little cheeks stuffed full.
September 12th, 2022
