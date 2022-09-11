Previous
Chippy The Chipmunk by pdulis
Photo 1630

Chippy The Chipmunk

My little friend loves sunflower seeds
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

Liz Milne ace
What a great photo! I have a pair of little chipmunks that come after the sunflower seeds I put out.
September 12th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific shot. It looks like he has his little cheeks stuffed full.
September 12th, 2022  
