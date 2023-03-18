Sign up
Photo 1817
Did I Ever Tell You That You Look Lovely
Another animal photo from our visit to the Triple C Rescue Farm
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th March 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rescue
,
farm
,
goat
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. They are animals with real character.
March 18th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Cute.
March 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
So adorable!
March 18th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
How adorable is that!
March 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Cute portrait
March 18th, 2023
