Earth in a Glass Bubble by peachfront
4 / 365

Earth in a Glass Bubble

A piece of glass art bought from the kaleidoscope store on the New Orleans Riverwalk in the mid-1980s.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
1% complete

