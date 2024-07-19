Previous
The mighty hunter shows off the catch of the day by peachfront
201 / 365

The mighty hunter shows off the catch of the day

Then again, maybe not. What was the point of hoisting the worm high and proud under a rock table and behind a potted green ginger plant? Species: Carolina Wren.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
