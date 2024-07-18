Previous
Monarch on Lantana by peachfront
Monarch on Lantana

My town on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain used to be a migration spot for Monarch butterflies. We still get a few-- or at least one or two-- occasionally. Here is today's visitor.
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
