The two girls came by today

The Cardinal family has split up-- the adult male supervises the fledged male, the adult female supervises the fledged female-- but I've seen the adults briefly visiting with each other at the feeder, so it isn't all child-rearing duties all the time. In this photo, the young female Cardinal is fussing for no reason, since Mommy has just fed her, and anyway she's sitting on the very feeder where the Cardinal food lives...