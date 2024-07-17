Previous
A lurking tree frog by peachfront
199 / 365

A lurking tree frog

Met in the garden this morning.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
54% complete

