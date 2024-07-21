Previous
Snoozy Day by peachfront
203 / 365

Snoozy Day

Nyota the storm lovebird keeps a close eye on snoozy Boobear the 28 year old cockatiel. They are older rescue birds, those who don't know their story can read it here https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise