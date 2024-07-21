Sign up
Snoozy Day
Nyota the storm lovebird keeps a close eye on snoozy Boobear the 28 year old cockatiel. They are older rescue birds, those who don't know their story can read it here
https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness
21st July 2024
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
365
NIKON Z 7_2
21st July 2024 8:55am
Tags
sleepy
,
pets
,
birds
,
pet
,
rescue
