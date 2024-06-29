Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Boobear is such a love sponge
Every morning, he solicits a snuggle & a preen from his sweet lovebird.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
0
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
181
photos
14
followers
11
following
49% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
29th June 2024 9:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pets
,
birds
,
pet
,
samsung
,
cockatiel
,
lovebird
Jane Pittenger
ace
Awww
June 29th, 2024
