Previous
183 / 365
Too darn hot
Unenthusiastic sunflower decided not to fully open. 118 degree heat index is a little too ridiculous.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
summer
,
sunflower
,
heat
