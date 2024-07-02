Previous
Hey, I grew a sunflower by peachfront
Hey, I grew a sunflower

Don't laugh... well, go ahead and laugh... It's the same one that didn't want to fully open yesterday.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
50% complete

