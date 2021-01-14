Sign up
Photo 459
Paxos 7 - need a hat
I think I'll finish the Paxos series with this one, it's not scenic but it is so typically mediterranean!
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Peter H
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
Tags
hat
,
shopping
,
greece
,
hats
,
greek
,
paxos
