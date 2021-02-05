Previous
South Downs by peadar
South Downs

One of the nice things about my work is I get to stay in lots of different places around the UK. Currently I am located in the South Downs, which this morning looked particularly glorious in the mist.

Many thanks for all your recent comments, I really appreciate them.
Casablanca ace
Glorious indeed. Love a bit of rolling mist hanging in the valley from a higher viewpoint. Looks like a nice bright start to the day too.
