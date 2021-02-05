Sign up
Photo 470
South Downs
One of the nice things about my work is I get to stay in lots of different places around the UK. Currently I am located in the South Downs, which this morning looked particularly glorious in the mist.
Many thanks for all your recent comments, I really appreciate them.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1615
photos
102
followers
67
following
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
465
70
460
466
467
468
469
470
mist
misty
sussex
downs
surrey
south downs
Casablanca
ace
Glorious indeed. Love a bit of rolling mist hanging in the valley from a higher viewpoint. Looks like a nice bright start to the day too.
February 5th, 2021
