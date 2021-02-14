Sign up
Photo 475
Preparation...
A Sunday evening ritual - polishing my shoes.
Thank you for all of your comments and favs recently, I really appreciate every one.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1622
photos
102
followers
66
following
130% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th February 2021 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
black
,
polish
,
shoe
,
tin
,
brush
