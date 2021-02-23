Sign up
Photo 482
Dawn
A glorious dawn this morning.
Many thanks for all of your comments and favs recently - very much appreciated.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1631
photos
101
followers
65
following
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
477
478
479
463
480
464
481
482
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd February 2021 6:58am
sky
,
cloud
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
dawn
