Waiting for the lock...

This is a common experience on the canals. We're waiting for this boat, which has "come down" the lock, to navigate out of the chamber. Both our crew and theirs are at the lock as everyone usually pitches in to help, and even have a chat. Whilst etiquette dictates that you should always close the lock gates when finished, on this occasion, as we're waiting "to go up", they will leave them open so we can navigate in as soon as they are clear.