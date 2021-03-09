Morning glory

This is St Peter's Church, Woodmancote, in the heart of the South Downs near Henfield. There has been a church on this site since before the Norman conquest in 1066, but the present building dates largely from a restoration in the late 19th Century.



Two parishioners, Thomas Harland and John Oswald, were martyred in 1556 during the reign of "Bloody Mary" - having enjoyed the Protestant Reformation and the novelty of having church services in English, they were reluctant to conform to Mary's edict that the Church should return to the Latin mass and refused to attend. For this they were tried as heretics and burnt at the stake in nearby Lewes.