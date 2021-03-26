Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 513
Ithaka
A flashback to 2014 and a relaxing holiday on this mythical legend of a Greek island.
Many thanks for all of your comments and favs this week, all very much appreciated.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
2
1
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1674
photos
112
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
4th September 2014 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greece
,
holiday
,
island
,
greek
,
ithaka
Lynda McG
ace
Oooh, wish I was lazing in the sun on a Greek island right now! Lovely image
March 26th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
A beautiful destination for a holiday
March 26th, 2021
